Telemus Capital LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

