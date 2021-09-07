Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,468 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. WestRock has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.