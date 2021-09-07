Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,261,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 196,117 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock opened at $296.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $216.85 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.