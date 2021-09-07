Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.68 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

