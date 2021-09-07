Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
TLSNY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,178. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.