Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

TLSNY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,178. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

