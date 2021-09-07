TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
TSE T opened at C$29.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.71 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
