TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

TSE T opened at C$29.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.71 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.82.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

