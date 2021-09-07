Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $134.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the lowest is $134.30 million. Tenable reported sales of $112.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $530.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $787,722.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after buying an additional 406,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after buying an additional 256,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

