Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TNYA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. Tenaya Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Tenaya Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on TNYA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

