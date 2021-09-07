Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Coverage Initiated at KGI Securities

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Erste Group downgraded Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Tencent from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $60.18 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $63.11 on Monday. Tencent has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. The company has a market cap of $605.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

