Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,705. The firm has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.30 and a 200-day moving average of $185.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

