TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.24

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.24 and last traded at $115.19, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth $27,158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

