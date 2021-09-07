The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several research firms have commented on AES. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,021,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,460. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The AES has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

