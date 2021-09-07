The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.