The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.25 Per Share

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ALU opened at GBX 249.90 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The Alumasc Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.16 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider G Paul Hooper purchased 13,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £33,999.24 ($44,420.22).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

