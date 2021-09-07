The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Chemours by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

