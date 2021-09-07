The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DSGX opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $81.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.