The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.31

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.31 and last traded at $81.31, with a volume of 3756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

