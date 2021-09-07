The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells $1,011,351.46 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EL traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, reaching $337.57. The stock had a trading volume of 971,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,363. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.63. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.