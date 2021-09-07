The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 104,506 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 875,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

