The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 20,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $2,338,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $330.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

