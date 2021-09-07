The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Northcoast Research

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.