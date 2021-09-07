The Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect The Lovesac to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Lovesac to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Lovesac stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.28% of The Lovesac worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.