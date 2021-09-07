The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Margaret Zabel Buys 2,000 Shares

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) insider Margaret Zabel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.16 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of A$12,320.00 ($8,800.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the discount variety retail sector in Australia. The company retails various general consumer merchandise, including toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery, and snack foods; and lifestyle and seasonal merchandise, such as seasonal gifts, cards and wrappings, toys, leisure items, and home decorations.

