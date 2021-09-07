The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Margaret Zabel Buys 2,000 Shares

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) insider Margaret Zabel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.16 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of A$12,320.00 ($8,800.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
About The Reject Shop
