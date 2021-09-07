The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

RMR stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.52. 2,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,102 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,399 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,506,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

