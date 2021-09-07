The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 716 ($9.35).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 757 ($9.89) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 759.20 ($9.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The company has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 712.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 660.60.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

