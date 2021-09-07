The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 716 ($9.35).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 756.80 ($9.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 712.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 660.60. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 759.20 ($9.92).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.