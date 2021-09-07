The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SHYF opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $13,855,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

