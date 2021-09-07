The Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

The Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. The Southern has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.