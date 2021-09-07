The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) & RLI (NYSE:RLI) Critical Comparison

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Travelers Companies and RLI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.24 $2.70 billion $10.48 15.19 RLI $983.63 million 5.00 $157.09 million $2.59 42.04

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than RLI. The Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The Travelers Companies and RLI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies 2 5 5 0 2.25 RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25

The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus target price of $157.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. RLI has a consensus target price of $114.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.00%. Given RLI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLI is more favorable than The Travelers Companies.

Profitability

This table compares The Travelers Companies and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies 11.30% 12.71% 3.10% RLI 24.38% 12.30% 3.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. RLI pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. The Travelers Companies pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLI pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and RLI has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. The Travelers Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services. The Surety segment engages in writing contract surety coverage, licenses and bonds for commercial, energy and industrial sectors. The company was founded by Gerald D. Stephens in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, IL.

