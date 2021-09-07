The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,108 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $145,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.58. The company had a trading volume of 108,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.64. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.14 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

