The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,443,872 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $38,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

