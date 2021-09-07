The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

