Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $565.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $571.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

