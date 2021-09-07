Thisoption (TONS) Trading Down 67.6% This Week

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 57.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Thisoption has a total market cap of $137,985.21 and approximately $8.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 67.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00174466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.15 or 0.07936186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,870.07 or 0.99853519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.00875581 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

