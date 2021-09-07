Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $8.14 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 47.0% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,431,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day moving average of $181.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

