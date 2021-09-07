Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

