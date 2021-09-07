Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 59,751 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,751 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,897 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.