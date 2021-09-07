Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $97.53 million and $36.46 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.21 or 0.00426187 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

