TigerCash Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $773,698.81 and $6.60 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.02 or 0.00764349 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

