TigerCash Reaches Market Cap of $786,227.98 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $786,227.98 and $5.78 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00763135 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform.

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

