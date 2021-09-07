TOWER (TOWER) Price Tops $0.0473

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. TOWER has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $726,756.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00135025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.36 or 0.00705933 BTC.

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

