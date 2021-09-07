Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $658.68. 12,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $625.99 and a 200 day moving average of $540.68. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.77.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

