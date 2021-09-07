Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 133,498 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,314,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. 30,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,756. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.