Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $568,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $216.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $344.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

