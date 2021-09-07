Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 335 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,899. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

