Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 44,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 678,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.21. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,705. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.70. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

