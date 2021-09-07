Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,728,000 after purchasing an additional 427,530 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,676,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,655. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64.

