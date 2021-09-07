Transat A.T. (TRZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Transat A.T. to post earnings of C($2.44) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 million.

Shares of TRZ opened at C$5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$189.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.38. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$7.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRZ. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$4.04.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

