TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $32.67

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.67, but opened at $35.60. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 5,073 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,411 shares of company stock worth $1,077,793. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,836.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

