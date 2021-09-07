Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 414 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $805.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

